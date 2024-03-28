Cape Coast Technical University graduates urged to embrace opportunities and lead the way in innovation

Harriet Akua Karikari

Source: Cape Coast Technical University

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) held its 20th congregation ceremony on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The event saw the graduation of a new batch of professionals equipped with the technical and vocational skills needed to contribute to national development.

Mrs. Harriet Akua Karikari, the former President of the Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana, who was the Guest Speaker, urged the graduates to seize every opportunity that comes their way. She emphasized that a career choice at a technical university opens doors to leadership positions anywhere in the world, but comes with the responsibility to give back to the community and the nation.



Mrs. Karikari offered the graduating class five key principles to guide them in their professional journeys:



1. Continuously seek to add value to themselves.



2. Strive for excellence and avoid mediocrity.



3. Develop critical thinking skills.

4. Embrace innovation.



5. Foster teamwork and collaboration.



She acknowledged the faculty, staff, and management of CCTU for their dedication to nurturing the future leaders of Ghana.



Mrs. Karikari also encouraged the university to keep developing novel ideas through research, particularly in areas like:



Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI),

Contemporary Engineering Solutions, Analytical Skills.



These areas, she highlighted, are crucial for graduates to succeed in the current job market.



"I call on CCTU not to relent in its effort to develop novel ideas through research in delivering on its vision of “becoming a leading technologically innovative and entrepreneurial technical university with a reputation in green and clean energy technologies,” she said.



The ceremony was graced by several dignitaries including the Chairman of the Governing Council of CCTU, Prof. Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, and the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II.



The graduates were congratulated and challenged to be worthy ambassadors of CCTU as they embarked on their careers.