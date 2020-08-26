General News

Cape Coast airport to be built near Komenda – Aviation Minister

File photo: The minister says has already been made available with a site plan as well

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda has revealed that the land to be used for the construction of the Cape Coast airport in the Central region has already been identified.

“The land has already been identified many years ago. It is between Komenda and Shama”, he stated.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday announced that the next NPP government will construct an airport in Cape Coast.



Speaking on Darling FM’s morning show, the Aviation Minister explained that there will be no need for further consultation since the identified land has already been available with a site plan as well.

He however pointed out that the necessary consultations would involve government agencies, particularly the Land Commission and the assemblies that made the land available.



Commenting on the completion of the airport, Joseph Kofi Adda said he cannot give an exact time span for the completion of the airport but it is expected to be completed in 30 months’ time.



“It is a big infrastructural project which will take a longer period. It involves a lot of work like testing, designing, validation and certificates from appropriate agencies, that you cannot tell it back and forth from the stakeholders’ outcome. But generally construction of an airport takes an average of 30 months approximately 2 to 3 years to complete,” the Minister said.

