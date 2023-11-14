Captain Smart, Onua TV 'warned' over inciteful broadcasts about CDS

Ghanaian presenter, Captain Smart

The National Media Commission (NMC) has sent a strong warning to Captain Smart, a presenter with Onua TV and Radio for insulting the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The NMC explained that Captain Smart described the CDS and commanders of the GAF as beasts, for embezzling funds meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations.



According to the NMC, Captain Smart’s outbursts on his show are false and there is no evidence to back them.



The Commission further shared that the presenter’s actions were unprofessional and treacherous.



"Last week, your station carried an inciteful broadcast in which Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as 'beasts.' He claimed the officers embezzle monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations but offered no evidence to back his claims. This was as dangerous as it was unprofessional.



"You may recall that on December 8, 2022, we drew your attention to the use of your station to promote violence against the state and your management's lack of capacity to address same. This was after we had written to your management on December 2, 2022," a part of a statement released by the NMC on Tuesday, November 14, read.

The NMC further urged Captain Smart, Onua TV and Radio to put measures in place to stop the continuous inciteful broadcasts by the media house, as well as to apologise to Ghanaians for spreading falsehoods before Sunday, November 19.



“We ask that you put in measures to stop the dangerous behaviour of the station and improve the station’s capacity for regulatory compliance. We also ask the station to withdraw the insults and apologise to the CDS and his commanders. We further ask the station to apologise to the Ghanaian public for the use of vulgar language,” the statement added.



Read the full statement below:



FINAL CAUTION AGAINST INCITEFUL BROADCAST



Last week, your station carried an inciteful broadcast in which Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as “beasts.” He claimed the officers embezzle monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations but offered no evidence to back his claims.

This was as dangerous as it was unprofessional.



You may recall that on December 8, 2022, we drew your attention to the use of your station to promote violence against the state and your management’s lack of capacity to address same. This was after we had written to your management on December 2, 2022.



It is of concern to us that the behaviour persists after we drew the board’s attention. We are now compelled to come to the board again as a way of giving the company a last opportunity for internal gatekeeping.



We ask that you put in measures to stop the dangerous behaviour of the station and improve the station’s capacity for regulatory compliance. We also ask the station to withdraw the insults and apologise to the CDS and his commanders. We further ask the station to apologise to the Ghanaian public for the use of vulgar language.



We expect you to undertake the above and present evidence of same to us before November 19, 2023, after which date you may hear further from the Commission.

Yours faithfully



BAJ/AE



