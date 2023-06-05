Captain Smart dismisses claims of receiving suit, welcomes legal battle

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, host of the Maakye show on Onua TV/FM, has responded to the GH¢10 million defamation suit filed against him by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

During the Fabewoso segment of his show on Monday, June 5, 2023, Captain Smart asserted that he had not received any legal suit from Ken Ofori-Atta and challenged the Finance Minister to serve him if he truly intends to take legal action.



Refuting the claims made by the Finance Minister, Captain Smart stated that he does not shy away from his responsibilities and expects Ofori-Atta's lawyers to personally deliver the suit to his residence if they are serious about their allegations.



He expressed his surprise at the suit being widely circulated on social media before he was formally served.



Undeterred by the legal threat, Captain Smart boldly declared that he was not afraid of the Finance Minister or any politician.



He emphasized his readiness to face Ofori-Atta in court, highlighting that "any idiot can go to court," onuaonline.com quoted the broadcaster.

The defamation suit against Captain Smart stems from comments made on his show, where he raised concerns and questioned the actions of public figures, including the Finance Minister.



The outspoken broadcaster has been known for his critical and thought-provoking discussions on social and political issues.



Background



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has filed a defamation suit against radio and television presenter, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly referred to as Captain Smart of Media General.



Ofori-Atta's writ, filed on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the High Court in Accra, is demanding, among other things, a "recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant.

An apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra".



Captain Smart, during one of his shows, alleged that Ofori-Atta had taken a 10% share out of the International Money Fund's $3 billion bailout for Ghana.



Mr Ofori-Atta is therefore seeking a declaration that the words uttered by Captain Smart are defamatory.







YNA/OGB