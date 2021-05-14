Captain Smart’s bounced cheque to a woman he owes pops up

Captain Smart issued GH¢5,000 cheque to a lady he owes

Godsbrain Blessed Captain Smart, the suspended host of Angel FM morning show has been exposed by the Assin Central MP after he issued a bounced cheque to a lady he owes in 2018.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Captain Smart bought furniture from a lady identified as "Ma Thes" and issued a Stanbic Bank, Movenpick Branch cheque of five thousand cedis to her as payment.



The lady went to the bank thinking that she will be able to cash it but it turned out that there is no money in the account.



“2018, when he was arrested, he agreed to pay the money and since then he has not finished paying the said amount,” Kennedy Agyapong said on Net 2 TV on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



The Assin Central MP had earlier accused Captain Smart of not being able to pay his debt even though he is always on the radio accusing people of not paying back their loans.



Kennedy Agyapong said on the Monday, May 10, 2021, edition of ‘The Seat’ show that Captain Smart as far back as three years ago bought an air-conditioner from one of his shops at a cost of GH¢10,000 but has refused to settle the debt up to date.

“Captain Smart should speak well. This is the last time I am telling him; I don’t mind because he makes a lot of sense and the NPP must listen to him. But today he committed a blunder when I was listening to him. Captain Smart, you came for my air-condition three years ago and up till now, you owe GH¢10,000. So, what moral right do you have even to criticize somebody that they don’t pay back their loans?”



“Go to Super K. and Pay. I called my engineer today to find out if Captain Smart has settled his debt, you still owe GH¢10,000 three years now. But you are out there bragging that when you go for a loan you need to pay so you can get another one. If you had paid back, the money would have been doing some good business today. So please stop talking plenty, common GH¢10,000 you can’t pay. You are a cheap boy,” he stated before walking off the show.



Captain Smart’s constant criticism of the government has not been received well as it is said to be the reason he was recently handed a 30-day suspension by his employer.



