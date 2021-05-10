Captain Smart starts programming for his Smart TV, tackles corrupt state institutions

Mon, 10 May 2021 Source: My News GH
Radio and Television Personality Godsbrain Blessed Smart has started his Television show on his newly established Television Station Smart TV.
The Television station which will run online for some time has the tagline been “fearless” and will run political-based programming.
He intends to expose the rot in the system through the use of his newly created platform.
This comes days after he was suspended from Angel FM for being hard on the NPP government and some appointees.
His first show which kicked off on May 9 had over five thousand eyebrows following him; an indication that he’s in for business and intends to do great with his numbers.
