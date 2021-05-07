Captain Smart suspension: Kwaku Oteng must bow his head in shame- Sammy Gyamfi

CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network, Dr Kwaku Oteng

The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, says the Chief Executive Officer and Management of Angel Broadcasting Network must bow their heads in shame for suspending the host of their flagship morning show, Captian Smart.

The outspoken radio show host was handed a 30-day suspension from coming on-air over what has been described by Dr Kwaku Oteng, his employer, as his persistent passing of derogatory comments against the President, Vice President, Inspector General of Police and other dignitaries.



The news of his suspension which was first reported by the founding President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, was attributed to pressure from top government officials over his constant criticism of the government’s management of the country.



Reacting to news of Captain Smart’s suspension, Sammy Gyamfi in a Facebook post said the development comes as a confirmation of the alleged “culture of silence” being experienced under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led Presidency.



“Just learning that the host of Angel FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart, has been taken off air due to pressure from certain higher-ups in the intolerant Akufo-Addo government.



"Apparently, these NPP bigwigs are not enthused with how critical the journalist has become of the failed Akufo-Addo regime in recent time. This typifies the culture of silence that is fast creeping back into our body politics under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia,” he wrote.

Sammy Gyamfi further chastised the management of ABN for the suspension of the veteran broadcaster, calling on the CEO and other managers to bow down their heads in shame.



“The C.E.O and management of Angel Broadcasting Limited must bow their heads down in shame,” he said.



In a related development, Captain Smart who appeared on Paul Adom Otchere’s Good Evening Ghana last night maintained that he never spoke against anyone as he has been charged with and insisted that he will always be critical of the government even after his suspension.



Read his full post below:



Just learning that the host of Angel FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has been taken off air due to pressure from certain higher-ups in the intolerant Akufo-Addo government.

Apparently, these NPP bigwigs are not enthused with how critical the journalist has become of the failed Akufo-Addo regime in recent time



This typifies the culture of silence that is fast creeping back into our body politics under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.



The C.E.O and management of Angel Broadcasting Limited must bow their heads down in shame.