Captain Smart tells security agencies what to do to make their work easy this year

Captain Smart 45.png Captain Smart, Host of Onua Maakye

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media Personality, Blessed Godsbrian Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has asked the state security agencies to prepare to arrest him multiple times this year.

The host of ‘Onua Maakye’ on Onua TV said it will be advisable for the security agencies to establish a cell at the premises of Media General in order to facilitate their work, as it is possible they will need to arrest him after each episode of his morning show because he has not yet revealed many secrets.

“This year, after every story they will come and arrest me because all the stories are serious. I think they should rather build a cell at Media General and hand the keys to Mr Nuamah (COO of Media General) so that he will lock me inside whenever I finish each episode because it is going to be fireworks,” he said.

According to onuaonline.com, his comments were made on January 2, 2023, during his first episode of the Onua ‘Maakye’ Morning Show for the year.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
