Captain Smart will be shot 30 times - Salifu Amoako drops wild prophecy

General Overseer of the Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has said the days of popular radio presenter, Captain Smart may be numbered as some people have resolved to assassinate by April 2021.

According to him, Captain Smart's enemies have recruited some mercenaries who will attack and kill the presenter in his own house.



Bishop Amoako said this during his first Sunday church service of the year.



“There is an ambush that four people have laid against a radio presenter. If he is going to enter his house, four men will shoot him 30 times and run off on a motorbike. The man is called captain smart, there are four people who hate him and they have employed some Muslim boys that by this year April, he will be bragging that nothing can touch him. But by the time he knows he has become a ghost,” he stated.



To nullify the plot, the Bishop said “I will cancel every death. Every death in the atmosphere, I cancel it, I cancel it, I cancel it.”



Last week it was reported that the Tantra Hill residence of the broadcast journalist was raided by some thieves.

According to police sources, the loud anti-corruption journalist had all exterior driving mirrors of his three Toyota four-wheel-drives stolen.



The robbers also made away with the windshield guards of all the vehicles including 2 Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GE 7113 – 17 and GS 1-16 and one Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GR 9111- 16 parked in the compound.



The yet to be identified thieves are said to have fixed a handwritten note on the Prado vehicle with registration GR 9111 – 16 that read “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back.”



Listen to Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako’s prophecy on Captain Smart below:



