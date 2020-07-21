General News

'Captain Zorro', aren't you ashamed? - Pratt scolds Hawa Koomson

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has slammed the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, labelling her as "Captain Zorro", for firing gunshots at a voters' registration centre in Kasoa in the Central Region.

Mavis Hawa Koomson who doubles as Minister for Special Development Initiatives carried a firearm to the centre claiming her “police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence''.



She claims her presence at the registration centre was because she had prior information that her political opponent had bused people who were not residents in the constituency to the centre, and attempting to have them register their names in the ongoing registration exercise.



According to her, she fired the gunshots in self-defence saying “I realised the lives of my people were in danger. So I wanted to scare the people. I fired the warning shots. I didn’t direct it at anybody''.



Reacting to her claims, Kwesi Pratt asked why she didn't inform the Police to handle the situation but rather decided to be the hero of the day.



To him, there is no justification for Hon. Hawa Koomson's to pick up a gun and go on a ''shooting spree'' in the name of protecting herself against violence from opposition party.

Describing her as ''Captain Zorro'', a fictional movie character typically portrayed as a dashing masked vigilante who defends commoners against tyrannical officials, the seasoned journalist believed her action was premeditated and her conduct despicable.



''Doesn't Hon. Hawa Koomson understand the laws? We're told she had prior notice of what was going to happen, that's why she took her gun there. Why didn't she resort to the law enforcement agencies? When she heard some people were going to act violently, why didn't she inform the Police but she decided to pick up a gun?



''Captain Zorro, she herself picked a gun and went to display. Is she not ashamed? There's no justification for such an action. There cannot be a justification for such an action. If every person were to pull a gun any time he or she hears something, would we be safe in this country?'' he questioned her Peace FM's Tuesday edition of ''Kokrokoo''.



