Car goes up in wild flames while fire service personnel struggle to start fire tender

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A new video showing what many have described as an embarrassing moment for some personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has emerged online.

In the video, which has also been shared by GhOne TV on Twitter, the firefighters are seen frantically trying to get their fire tender to shoot out water towards a car that was nearly fully up in flames, just on the other side of the road.

One of the personnel of the GNFS is then seen trying to manually start a generator, so as to get the fire tender working.

All the while, bystanders are heard in the background, expressing how disappointed they are, while others try to explain what led to the car catching fire.

The GNFS is yet to officially respond to the video, as well as confirm whether this is actually a recent video or not.

Watch the video below:



