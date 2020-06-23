Regional News

Car kills 43-year-old, injures 2 others in Wa

A Chevrolet salon car with registration number UW 16-15 run into some residents of Kumbiehi, a suburb of Wa in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region, killing one person leaving two others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the car which reportedly was on high speed veered off the road running into a mobile money vendor and some people who were around.



It also bumped into a Loujia motorbike that was moving towards the oncoming car, killing one, who was a passenger on the bike.



The rider and others were rushed to the Wa Municipal hospital where they are receiving treatment.



The eyewitnesses further indicated that the car crashed into an uncompleted building.

The car also vandalised properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



They alleged that the driver of the car was drunk and was beaten after the incident, but he is also receiving treatment at the hospital.



The deceased, Abdulai Abudu, 43 years old, was a staff of the ambulance unit of the UWR.



Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Boateng confirmed the case, but noted that the police have since commenced investigation into the matter.

