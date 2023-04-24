Car somersaults 7 times as driver makes 'illegitimate' U-Turn

How the car looks after the incident

Richmond Duafah, a victim of a road accident that occurred at Nsawam on April 22, 2023, has given a narration of how the incident that claimed no life but caused huge damage to a car they aboard happened.

In a Facebook post on April 23, Richmond, a pastor, said he was returning from a church programme “when a car was illegitimately making a U-Turn in the middle of the Nsawam road.”



“I was seated at the front with 2 other pastors at the back. All I heard was ‘boom’. Our car flipped over and landed on the floor till it ended up in the bush after more than 6 to 7 somersaulting (according to the eyewitnesses it was like a movie)”.



According to the survivor, eyewitnesses were surprised no lives were lost after rushing to the scene “expecting dismembered arms and bodies”.



The team, according to Richmond, has since sought medical attention. He said: “All 4 of us are saved and sound. We have received medical attention to check whether there are any internal wreckages and we are back to our ministerial post.”



Below is his full account.

OUR TESTIMONY: DELIVERED, SUSTAINED & SECURED BY THE FINGER OF GOD.



I have watched movies and seen cars flipped on scenes after several thuds on the floor that results in dismemberment of bodies and all sorts of uncomfortable scenes but I have never experienced this until yesterday, 22.04.2023 @ Nsawam.



I had the privilege of preaching for one of the Christian fathers of this land. To do a mini-revival crusade at the Nsawam branch, so the two resident pastors who are my very good brothers in the faith came to pick me up at home to the venue and after JESUS CHRIST was preached and people healed, prophesied to, delivered and SAVED, I was to be driven back to my residence. We were on our way when a car was illegitimately making a U-TURN in the middle of the Nsawam road. This is where it all started.



I was seated at the front with 2 other pastors at the back. All I heard was “boom”. Our car flipped over and landed on the floor till it ended up in the bush after more than 6 to 7 somersaulting (according to the eyewitnesses it was like a movie).



I could only hear the sound of the impact as an echo in the air, whiles we cry out in fear and dispair. As bystanders rushed to the scene expecting dismembered arms and bodies, to their surprised they could hear “Jesus, thank you that there was no loss”, “Jesus, thank you that there was no loss”. After we were brought out of the car. One of the bystanders asked “what happened? And one of the pastors told him “we went to preach “. The bystander said “That’s why God kept you”. Even they knew that this is solely “the finger of God”.

But amidst the wreckage, a glimmer of hope, a hand reached out to us. What a sign of life to cope. The accident scene was tragic and adversed but the word of the Lord “ For he shall keep His Angels charged over you,to keep thee in all your ways , they shall bear thee in their hands let’s thou dash your foot against a stone” prevailed.



The truth is, whether it is a demonic attack or carelessness on the side of the driver who crossed us, I don’t know. What I know is “JESUS CHRIST have prevailed once again and as always”.



All the 4 of us are saved and sound. We have received medical attention to check whether there are any internal wreckages and we are back to our ministerial post. Jesus wins and He always does.



And the Gospel will be preached until the last man standing on earth is born again.



Lord Jesus, thank you once again.













