Car wash attendant jailed 15 years for robbery

Source: GNA

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced a car wash attendant to 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

The convict, Ali Omaru, was additionally handed a one-week jail term each for unlawful entry and causing damage.



Omaru broke into the house of a salesperson, Rose Okwan, at Sector 5 at Millennium City near Kasoa and made away with GHC1,000.00.



At knifepoint, he also took away a rice cooker, a 5kg bag of rice, and a wristwatch all valued at GHC2,100.00.



He pleaded guilty on all charges and was consequently convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Mr Malcom Bedzra.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Charles Annobil said Rose Okwan, the complainant, and Omaru both lived in the same neighbourhood.

He told the court that on August 31, 2023, Omaru broke into the complainant’s house with a pickaxe at 02:00 hours when the complainant’s sister was asleep.



He said Omaru entered the room, grabbed a kitchen knife, and pointed it at the sister of the complainant to keep her from shouting.



Omaru then proceeded to search the room and made away with the said items, Chief Inspector Annobil said.



He said the matter was reported to the Millennium City police who apprehended Omaru on the same day around 14:30 hours at a washing bay at Sector 5 at Millennium City.



After his arrest, he led the police to his house where they retrieved a sum of GHC650.00, the rice cooker and the wristwatch.