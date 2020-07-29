General News

Care for deprived communities holds town hall meetings in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district

File photo

A Non- governmental Organisation (NGO), Care for Deprived Communities (CDC) which is operating in the Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts for the past twenty (20) years has held three hall meetings at Sawla, Tuna and Gindabour all in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

Speaking at the Sawla town hall meeting on 28th July, 2010 ans covered by Nkilgi Fm, Mr Tomah John Kanyiti who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Care for Deprived Communities (CDC) said the NGO is currently implementing an anti child trafficking program as well as Accountability, Transparency and also Participation in local government activities sponsored by DKA Austria, CDD and OSIWA respectively.



He said DKA Austria works with Church based and non Church related organisations of the civil society and is committed to preventing and combating corruption in all areas of its work with the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana which is an independent, nongovernmental and nonprofit research and advocacy institute dedicated to promoting democracy, good governance and economic openness throughout Ghana and the African continent.



Tomah John Kanyiti also disclosed that CDC works with donors like Ghana Aids Commission, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Food Programme (WFP), Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the National Tubaculoxis Programme (NTP) has successfully implemented projects under Health, Environment, among others in Bole and Sawla Tuna Kalba Districts in the Savannah Region.



The CDC Chief Executive Officer said said the town hall meetings will bridge the gap between the citizens, District Assembly, the Service Providers and other decentralised departments within the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District and the beneficiary communities includes Sawla, Tuna and Gindabour.

Mr Tomah said their main area of concern for now are children dropping out of school to big cities like Accra, Kumasi and other places to work for non existing jobs and bridging the gap of good governance, transparency and accountability between government institutions and citizens.



Mr Abu Ibrahim, a Deputy Coordinating Director of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District on behalf of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the District acknowledge the presence of all participants and commended CDC for assisting the district assembly to come closer to the people it serve.



He said the Sawla- Tuna- Kalba District assembly has a lot of challenges and so the town hall platforms gives them the opportunity to educate the people on the activities of the assembly. He added that the assembly can not do it all, hence the need for all to support them to deliver.

