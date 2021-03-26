'Careless' Aboboyaa driver causes accident on Apiatsi road, injures 4 people

A photo of the accident scene

Correspondence from Western region

Four people have been injured in an accident that happened on the Bogoso Apiatsi road in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



The accident happened between a tricycle, also known as 'aboboyaa’ and a tipper truck around 10pm on Tuesday night.



The aboboyaa contained woods heading towards Bogoso without light, while the tipper truck which loaded sand was heading towards Apiatsi.



The Aboboya rider was using touchlight as a source of light for his journey.



Speaking to the tipper truck driver at the hospital who gave his name as Azuma, he said because the aboboyaa rider was using torchlight, the light was not illuminating enough to catch his attention that another vehicle was coming.

According to him, he only saw the woods on the aboboyaa when he got closer.



He said, in his attempt to swerve the aboboyaa, the tipper truck veered off the road.



This led to the injury of all four people onboard the tipper truck.



The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.