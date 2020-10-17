Careless driving by truck driver cause of accident that killed NPP PC, 2 others – Police

Preliminary police investigations suggest that careless and inconsiderate driving on the part of the truck driver of the DAF SF articulated truck with registration number AS 3459-13 is to blame for the Tamale accident that claimed the life of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu.

Police source confirms to MyNewsGh.com that 32-year-old Abass Mohammed without due care and attention veered off his lane into the opposite direction and collided head-on with the oncoming Toyota Highlander with registration number GE 180-17 which had onboard the deceased persons.



Police hint that he is likely to be arraigned before court and charged with careless and inconsiderate driving on Monday, October 19, 2020.

It would be recalled that New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Yapei-Kusawgu, Abu Kamara and two others identified as Kotochi Joshua, 28 years a native of Yapei and Awal Adam age 31 years and a native of Tamale all died on the spot after their vehicle was involved in a crash on Friday night.



Fuseini Kotochi who was driving the Toyota Highlander is in critical condition and currently on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.