Carlos Ahenkorah is our candidate - NPP women groups pledge

Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West Constituency

New Patriotic Party Women groups in Tema West Constituency have thrown their support behind their candidate, Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah saying he is the only candidate that can bring enormous development to the area.

“Majority of we the women organizers have benefitted from Mr. Ahenkorah as MP and we won’t sit down for a few people to pin him down with mischief, it is a known fact that through his instrumentality, we got interest free loans, underwent vocational skills training in soap-making, bread-baking, bead-making and sewing among many other things.“



This was in a statement signed by Ms. Mariama Kwakye Offei, a polling station women organizer and chairperson of the group and copied to the Ghana news agency in Accra.



“Our children also benefitted from jobs, free mathematical sets, uniforms, exercise books, dual desks one school, one canteen and commercial vehicles.

“We have resolved to support Mr Carlos Ahenkorah as the only NPP parliamentary candidate for Tema West that can win the seat and continue with his good deeds.



The statement said “the Ghana Health Service made it official that Mr. Ahenkorah tested negative twice and no longer has the virus, and it is only fair that he is given another opportunity even after resigning from his post as a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



“We the supporters of Carlos Ahenkorah are many, and therefore believe that our support will continue to spur him on to win the seat for our party.”

