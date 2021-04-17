Carol Bruce-Tagoe honored for student research at EIU

Carol Bruce-Tagoe

Source: Eastern Illinois University

The Library Advisory Board of Booth Library at Eastern Illinois University recently honored a student from Ghana as a winner of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.

Carol Bruce-Tagoe, a graduate student in Economics, won third place for “Developed Stock Market Integration: New Evidence from the Pre- and Post-Financial Crisis of 2007-2009.”



Bruce-Tagoe is the child of Charles Bruce-Tagoe and Charlotte Mills of Miramar, Florida, and is a 2011 graduate of Ghana National College in Cape Coast, Accra.

The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.



All entries were original works completed by Eastern students within the last 12 months. The award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources. A digital copy of award entries are part of the library’s institutional repository, The Keep, found at https://thekeep.eiu.edu/lib_awards_2021/.