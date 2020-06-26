General News

Caroline Group to pay fines for innocent women in prisons

Chief Executive Officer of Caroline Group, Caroline Esinam Adzogble, has announced her outfit’s intension to pay fines of female prisoners who are still locked up because of their inability to raise the amount of money needed to free them.

In a press briefing Friday, June 26, 2020, she noted that the action yet to be taken aims at redefining female prisons in Ghana.



She said “I’ll be paying fines for innocent women. I believe that everyone behind bars, there’s someone that doesn’t really deserve to be there because they can’t pay their fines.”



Payment of fines in the Nsawam female prisons, the CEO indicated, will kick off July 1, 2020.



Caroline Group will also make available basic women items such as sanitary pads to these prisoners to help them practice personal hygiene during menstruation.

“On my commitment to philanthropy starting July, I am redefining prison reform. I’ll be going to Nsawam women prison and I’ll be installing sanitary pad banks on site and I’ll be donating 1,000 sanitary pads every year. I’m starting with Nsawam prisons and will continue to all prisons across the group.” She said.



The 28-year-old CEO of Caroline Group has outdoored new educational projects that will make education more accessible and affordable to all in Ghana.



Also, laptops would be distributed freely to these students as well as having free internet access to operate.





