Carpenter washed away by strong waves at Saltpond beach

A 35-year-old carpenter has met his untimely death after being washed away by strong waves at the Saltpond beach in the Central Region on Monday.

The deceased Nana Kofi was to said to have gone swimming with his friends in the sea when the unfortunate incident occurred around 3:30pm.



The deceased who is said not to know how to swim was unable to surmount the strong waves which hit him in the process of swimming and was swept away.



The incident threw the hundreds of people who had trooped to the beach for merry making into a state of shock as the deceased was nowhere to be found after the waves subsided.



A search immediately began to locate and retrieve the body but proved unsuccessful. The body was not found as at 8:00 PM when Kasapa News Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan was leaving the scene.

It is believed he will be washed ashore Tuesday morning by the sea.



The case has been reported to the Saltpond Police for investigation.



Meanwhile, early on, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency Hon. Ophelia Mensah Heyford advised the Youth to be cautious in their celebration especially those who will bath in the sea.



She told the youth that it is not swimming in the Sea alone that will show that one is celebrating Easter, advising them to desist from excessive alcohol and drugs during the Easter Festivities.