Carruthers Tetteh, a visually impaired man shares his journey to the bar

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A visually impaired law graduate, Mr. Carruthers Tetteh, has expressed that his journey through the Ghana School of Law (Makola), had not been an easy one.

Highlighting his ups and downs, Mr. Tetteh detailed the lack of access to some study materials was a major impediment to him whiles schooling.

According to Carruthers, but for God who came through for him, he would have given up at a point.

“Lack of reading materials, inaccessible format were some of the challenges we were facing in the law school. We do not get books and other items so we were depending on friends to read and explain things for us to gain more knowledge.,” he stated in an interview with GhanaWeb.

He also suggested that a system should be developed where students with disability should be transported to and fro campus.

He explained, that people with such conditions are unable to board public transport such as ‘trotro’, a situation which according to him drains their pocket.

‘Some graduates were finding it difficult in transporting themselves to school because the transportation really cost.’ He added.

