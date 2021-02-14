Cars promised for assembly members in limbo as Chiana-Pio fails to secure Council of State bid

Paramount Chief for Chiana Traditional Area, Ditundini Adiali Thomas-Moore lost

“Assembly members, some of you have motorbikes, some of you use public transport. In my time, you will have vehicles, in my time, I will make sure you are paid very well.”

This was a promise made by Paramount Chief for Chiana Traditional Area, Ditundini Adiali Thomas-Moore in his bid to secure his Council of State win to represent the Upper East Region.



He made this passionate appeal to convince delegates in the just-ended elections of Council of State Members held in Bolgatanga.



However, this promise amongst others of revamping defunct Pwalugu Tomatoes and Zuarungu Meat Factories have hit a snag because he has lost the elections.



Out of 30 delegates drawn from 15 districts in the region, he garnered 6 votes placing him second to the Paramount Chief for Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kubilsung Nalebtang who secured 19 votes making him the winner of the elections.

The remaining candidates, Yaw Mort and Eric Aligiyela both had no vote.



While, a retired Information Service Officer, Dr Akamboe Ayirebasiah placed third with 5 votes.



There was no rejected or spoilt ballot paper.