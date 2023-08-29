Case involving Police Inspector who allegedly killed fiancee adjourned to September 19

Inspector Twumasi is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend

The Kumasi High Court has adjourned the case of Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum, for the third time.

The court adjourned the case after the state principal attorney pleaded for court time to file documents, including a witness statement.



The court presided over by Her Ladyship Rosemary Baah Tosu granted the plea and adjourned the case to September 19, 2023.



The suspect was also remanded into prison custody.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the prime suspect in Victoria Dapaah’s alleged shooting, appeared before the court for the third time at the Kumasi High Court.



On August 28, 2023, the suspect appeared in court.



However, the state attorney requested time to file trial documents.

The accused’s counsel agreed, and the case was adjourned to September 19, 2023, with the accused remanded into prison custody.



On April 20, 2023, the accused allegedly shot 27-year-old Victoria Dapaah at Adum in Kumasi.



The police, upon intelligence, arrested Inspector Ahmed Twumasi at Sekyere near Effiduase on April 25, 2023, and he was arraigned before the Asokore Mampong district court on April 25, 2023, where he was remanded for further investigations.



Police investigations revealed that the suspect committed the act over a GHC 5,000 debt the deceased owed him.



The Asokore Mampong District Court presided over by His Worship Buaben Asamoah Quansah, committed him to trial at the Kumasi High Court 2 for the offence of murder.