Cashier shot dead, police officers injured after armed attack on bullion van in Ashanti

The Toyota Hilux carrying the money

Two police officers have been hospitalized and one person is dead after some gunmen attacked a Toyota Hilux truck at a road intersection on the Manso-Mem road in the Ashanti Region.

A source within the Ghana Police Service told Citi FM that the officers, together with a driver and a cashier of a bank whose name has been withheld, were on board the truck when they were attacked on Friday, September 11.



Mini trucks with a covered bucket are usually used by banks as makeshift bullion vans to carry cash and other valuable items to and from banks.



About seven men in masks wielding AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns attacked the truck when it reached a section of the road at Manso-Mem, the source added.



The gunmen, while firing gunshots succeeded in disarming the two police officers and bolting away with an unspecified amount of cash.



The four passengers were rushed to the St Martin’s Hospital, Agroyesum.

“The cashier of the bank died at the hospital, while one of the police officers was treated and discharged,” the source added.



The driver and the other police officer, the source stated further, were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where they are reported to be responding to treatment.



The body of the cashier has been deposited at the St. Martin's Hospital morgue.



The police have begun investigations into the incident.

