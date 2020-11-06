‘Catch them young’ - Adwoa Safo on why she imprinted campaign picture on Maths sets

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has humorously tagged the consistent politicisation of items delivered to students as a ‘catch them young’ campaign strategy.

She maintains that imprinting her campaign pictures on Maths sets and other items meant for students is a way of giving them an indication of whose initiative it was and who she is.



In an interview with UTV on some educational projects in her constituency she affirmed that she had shared Maths set and other items with her campaign pictures to students in her constituency.



Giving a specific response on why she did that she said “I’ve shared a lot of (Maths sets). When the children see (the pictures) they get excited…not all of them know (I brought them).”



When asked if the children are of voting age to be exposed to such politicisation, she simply laughed it off by saying “catch them young.”



Adwoa Safo added; “In my constituency, my name has become a household name even children point at me when they see me…(I put my picture there) to also remind them that I support them in prayers.



The issue of politicisation of distributions in schools have been heavily condemned by several concerned stakeholders in the educational sector.

But not much improvement has been seen in that regard.



In August this year, some free hot meals distributed to Junior High School students across the country had imprints of some members of parliament.



In some instances, there were videos of teachers asking students to repeat political slogans or forfeit their free meals.



Watch the MP's interview below from 1:04:00



