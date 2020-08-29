Regional News

Caterers In Bole District commended for quality food for final year JHS students

Caterers in the Bole District of the Savannah Region have been commended for providing quality food to Junior High School (JHS) students as part of the government’s initiative to give final year students and Teachers in Junior High Schools One Hot meal per student daily for a 20-day period.

There are reports of the poor quality of food in some parts of the country leading to parents taken interest in the quality of food being given to their children.



A caterer for the Bole English/Arabic Junior High School Hajia Adishetu Mumuni stands tall as her meals have been described by the students and Teachers as “very sumptuous and of high quality”. Other caterers in the Bole District have equally been commended by Teachers and students with a caterer going to the extent of preparing Tuo Zafi and Green leaf soup which is costly as compared to rice based foods



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on 28th August, 2020, Hajia Adishetu Mumuni said; “I have always used natural ingredients to cook. I don’t use anything in tin. The children are our children and we must always care for them properly”.



She added; “I sometimes eat from the food I prepare…what I prepare for the students and teachers is what I eat and I don’t always put my vegetables in the refrigerator, I use fresh vegetables and that makes my food delicious”.



Meanwhile the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region has accused government of neglecting schools in the Sawla- Tuna-Kalba District in governments one hot meal per student for JHS students.



A press release on 27th August, 2020 signed by the NDC Communication Officer for the Constituency Kipo Elijah Bakar said almost all the students within Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district have been looking forward to the hot meal and it is therefore surprising that eighteen (18) schools out of the forty- one public Junior High Schools have not received this package.

Kipo Elijah Bakar said a visit to ten schools showed that they were not served with the food.



He said they equally observed that the beneficiary schools were grateful to the president and government but however lamented about the quality and quantity of the food served.



He said a visit to other schools showed the students were served “amani” (fish fingerlings) and white maggi.



The NDC Communication Officer for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency said a teacher who spoke on an autonomy lamented that his “dogs food” was better than the food served them as staff.



According to Kipo Elijah Bakar some of the students celebrated the initiative and were not concern with the quality and quantity.

