Catholic Bishops Conference to meet Akufo-Addo over Anti-LGBT+ Bill directive

Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev Father Clement Kwasi Adjei

The Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Rev Father Clement Kwasi Adjei, has revealed its intention to engage President Akufo-Addo in discussions regarding his directive to parliament concerning the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.

In a letter sent to parliament on Monday, March 18, 2024, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Office of the President urged the legislature to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, known as the Anti-LGBT+ Bill for the president's assent.



This directive was issued in light of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.



Rev Father Adjei expressed the Conference's discontent with the president's directive but stated their intention to seek clarity by scheduling a meeting with him.



Speaking on Joy FM on March 22, he emphasized the importance of understanding the president's motives behind the decision.



"The conference is not happy. They even intend to approach the president to understand him. We can’t also sit down and just listen to whatever the radio and others are saying.

"You need to go to the person and have a discussion with him because all these things need understanding and consensus and trying to make sure that the country moves forward because the country is neither for NDC nor NPP. It is for all of us," Rev Father Adjei stated.



He argued that the president should have allowed the bill to be transmitted to him before deciding whether to assent to it or not.



Rev Father Adjei further noted that if the president had chosen not to assent, he should provide reasons for his decision.



Issuing a letter through his secretary to halt the transmission entirely, according to him, is improper.



NAY/ADG

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



