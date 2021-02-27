Catholic University refutes allegations of coronavirus infection on campus

Management of the school says the rumors are false

The Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre, in the Sunyani West Municipality, on Friday said no student on campus has contracted the COIVD-19.

Describing the alleged spread of the COVID-19 at the University, being circulated on students and other social media platforms as false and inaccurate, the University authorities advised students and lecturers to continue adhering to the COVID-19 health safety protocols to protect themselves and others around them.



"We wish to allay the anxiety of students about this misinformation and to state that by the grace of God, the institution, has so far, been spared of the pandemic.

"Therefore, any information in connection with this subject matter is inaccurate and must be ignored", a statement issued by the University and signed by Mr Emmanuel K Kaba, its Registrar stated.