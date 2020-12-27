Catholic families should reflect the character of Christianity - Rev. Fr. Quansah

The Clergyman made the call in a sermon to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family

Reverend Father Raguel Quansah, the Assisting Priest of St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima has urged Christians, especially Catholics to live by the tenets of Christian values for God's direction and protection.

Rev.Fr. Quansah also enjoined Catholic faithful to have an altar in their homes, and pray as families to have the bond of unity to raise the children in the way of the Lord.



The Clergyman made the call in Accra on Sunday, in a sermon to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Family.



The feast day is a liturgical celebration in the Catholic Church and some Anglican Churches in honour of Jesus, his mother, and his legal father, Saint Joseph, as a family.



The purpose is to present the Holy Family as a model for Christian families.



Rev.Fr Quansah said there was no perfect family in the world, stressing that challenges in all spheres must strengthen us to have faith in God for an answered prayer.

He said in the Book of Genesis, God blessed Abraham and Sarah with the gift of Child at their old age, when they least expected.



Their story, he said should encourage Christians facing obstacles in their endeavours, including childlessness to have faith that God in His infinite time would meet them at the point of their needs.



"Children are gift from God and that nobody has claim to child. Some will have, others will not," he said.



Rev. Fr Quansah admonished Catholics to learn to show love to one another to have a happy and faithful family.



He urged all to have an identity of Christ to depict the true symbol of Christianity, hinged on adhering to dictates of God's commandments.

He charged parents to have a priority for the family tied to their vision, goal and purpose.



"These priorities must be reviewed and work towards achieving them for a happy and faithful family," he said.



He urged parents to respect their children and accord all of them with the needed love and care without placing priority on some.



"Husbands, wives should have faith with each other and pray as a family. The family that prays together, stays together."