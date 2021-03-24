Caucasian students were not Achimota students - Angel Carbonu defends 2015 comment

Angel Carbonu, President of National Association of Graduate Teachers

Angel Carbonu, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) says the circumstances that led to some Caucasian students being admitted to Achimota School despite having long hairs differ from that of the Rastafarian students.

Angel Carbonu explained on Joy News that the students were at Achimota for an exchange program and were not confined to the rules of the school.



He clarified that the students were granted special dispensation to visit some tourist sites and wear their hair due to the purpose of their visit to the country.



“Those white students came to the school on exchange and they were in the school for one or two weeks. They fraternized with students in the school but were not students of the school.



“Those students were in Achimota for one week. They were on excursions at Kakum and Aburi. They were not regular students attending mathematics, English and Geography class. They were not students of the school because they came to visit other parts of the country, “ he said.

What Carbonu said about those students in 2015



In 2015, the issue of some students wearing long hairs came up and Angel Carbonu offered a different position on the matter.



Unlike now that he has sworn to join Achimota School resist pressure from some Ghanaians to admit the Rastafarians, Angel Carbonu defended the students presumably because they were white and not blacks.’



In a Citi FM interview, Angel Carbonu said that “what I gathered was that when Caucasian students cut their hair to the level of the blacks or natives, it makes them look very ugly and it can even affect their looks so Caucasian students are not allowed to cut their hair. There is no rule in the Ghana Education Service concerning Caucasians in Ghana because we are not Caucasians in Ghana, we are negroid.”