Caveman Foundation gives Water to Kweikrom Community

The donation followed a report highligthing the challenges residents face in accessing water

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Globally endorsed Ghanaian watch brand, Caveman watches with its foundation Caveman Foundation as part of its Water Africa project, has supported the Kweikrom in the Central Region of Ghana with a clean drinking water.

According to the executives of the foundation, this recent project was initiated in response to a report by Ghanaian blogger and Caveman Watches brand influencer, Kobby Kyei which highlighted the lack of access to clean drinking water in the community.



The initiative spearheaded by the brand ambassador, Kobby Kyei, aided the community with an ultra- modern borehole project as part of Caveman foundation’s initiative to eradicate unsafe water drinking across Africa and prioritize the Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is about "ensuring the availability of clean water and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."



The Water Africa Project worked with local partners to drill the borehole. The project also included the installation of a water pump and storage tank, ensuring that the community will have access to water even during times of drought or low water supply.



Speaking to the founder and CEO of the foundation and the renowned watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe, he said “After seeing the report by Kobby Kyei, we knew we had to do something to help,".



"Access to clean water is a basic human right, and we believe that everyone should have access to safe and sustainable sources of water, we are thrilled to have completed this project and to have made a positive impact in the Kweikrom community.

He assured that, "We believe that this project is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing our work to bring clean drinking water to communities across Africa."



As part of the corporate social responsibilities, the brand launched the Caveman Water project last year to provide clean water for the less privileged villages in Africa,



Caveman is a globally endorsed watch manufacturing company in Ghana that has caught the attention of the New York Times and others. The brand has chalked many successes over the years with their beautiful and innovative time pieces such us the Blue Volta which pays homage to the Volta Lake and their flagship product the Caveman Turbo Premium which has adorned the wrists of the likes of the President of Ghana H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Despite, Asamoah Gyan, Akon, Don Jazzy etc. For more information about the Water Africa Project and the Caveman Foundation, please visit https://cavemanwatches.com/foundation.



