Cease personality attacks; campaign on issues - Otokunor tells aspirants

General Secretary hopeful of the NDC, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor

Source: Benyamin Madugu Avornyotse, Contributor

The general secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has admonished members of the national democratic congress to run a clean campaign devoid of personality attacks.

The deputy general secretary, who is vying for the substantive general secretary position to replace Johnson Asiedu Nketia has commenced his campaign activities across the country.



Speaking to delegates in Bono Region, the Agricultural economist, asked the party faithful to support their various candidates devoid of attacks on the personality of opponents and rather push their message to convince the delegates on how to win power in 2024 for the NDC.



“We want to win power, we’re not each other's enemy, we must be united together to defeat the NPP and reward our people and the country at large,” he said.

Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor has been outlining his “10 point agenda for power 2024” message to the delegates across the constituencies. As part of his message, he called for a united party anchored on the strong foundation of elections winning machinery, the reward for party members and building a stronger NDC through establishing a constituency-based business support unit for the party.



He also said, members of the party must join hands to work tirelessly to win power away from the failed NPP government of Akufo Addo/Bawumia leadership.



