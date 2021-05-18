Cease the media war, use right quarters to challenge your dismissal - A/R minister to Opare-Addo

DCOP Kweku Ayesu Opare-Addo is embattled former Ashanti region Security Coordinator

• Simon Osei Mensah believes the former Ashanti region Security Coordinator, Kweku Ayesu Opare-Addo, did an excellent job in his post.

• He however believes muddying himself in the media like this is not the right way to go.



• Simon Osei Mensah revealed that he actually alerted DCOP Kweku Ayesu Opare-Addo on the intention to have him changed but he ignored them.



Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo, the immediate past Security Coordinator for the Ashanti Region, has been advised to seek redress from the courts if he is displeased with his removal from office as well as all the issues that have come out of it since then.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has admonished the retired Deputy Commissioner of Police to stop using the media to court sympathy or settle any such scores.

Simon Osei Mensah added that he is aware of how well Kweku Ayesu Opare-Addo distinguished himself in office and as such, his recent media appearances and utterances have the propensity to douse all of those great works, reports graphic.com.gh.



"Making this known in a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM on Tuesday morning, Osei Mensah explained that with regards to notice to him to vacate the office, Opare-Addo ignored them.



He added that for him in the position of the Regional Minister, he has received a letter notifying him that a new Regional Security Coordinator had been appointed.



Following that, he said, he and Kweku Opare-Addo spoke about the development but he later got wind of new information from the latter that he had been asked to actually remain at post.

He explained that it was in his view that Opare-Addo had attempted to stay in office disregarding the notice on the appointment of a new person.



In his words, it was pointless for such a high-ranking officer to be engaging in a media war in matters like this when there are more amicable ways of resolving the issues at present.



Background



The Ashanti regional security coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo, (rtd) has revealed that his purported termination notice was issued to him by the new security coordinator Major General Francis Amanfo.

On Tuesday, May 11, some members of the supposedly disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force were arrested for attempting to forcefully remove DCOP retired Ayensu Opare Addo from office.



The gang which claimed to be officials of the National Security stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council for their illegal operation.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, DCOP Opare Addo who was not provided with personal security when he assumed office narrated that the gang who stormed his office claimed that they were acting on orders from above.



He added that he was surprised that the individuals who handcuffed him were let go after a report was lodged at the Police station.

“I had been informed that my appointment had been terminated on the 9th of April. I was waiting for the person coming to take over so I handover to him so I never left the office. I was packing my things in the office when 7 guys forcefully entered my office and said they had been asked to bring me to Accra. I told them I will not go and immediately they handcuffed me. Eventually, the Ashanti regional security commander came in and I was freed so I reported the matter to the police.”



DCOP Opare Addo added that he is unaware of what will happen to the gang that invaded his office since no one has communicated anything to him a week after the incident.



“I don’t know what action they’re going to take against them but I’ve reported the case to the police I was surprised that the guys came to my office and even handcuffed me but they were left to go without any arrest,” he fumed.



“These Delta Force guys, they have been wanting to do galamsey and I have always resisted it so they have never liked me but I’m not intimidated at all,” he said.