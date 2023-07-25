Cecilia Abena Dapaah released on bail after OSP arrest

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been granted bail with surety by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) late Monday evening at approximately 10:20 p.m.

This came after she had spent hours in OSP custody following her arrest in connection with an alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which had led to her resignation on Saturday.



During the investigation, the OSP conducted searches at both her official residence in Cantonments and her private residence in Abelemekpe, Citinewsroom.com reports.



Details about the findings from these searches remain undisclosed, but sources indicate that the OSP may have discovered "something significant."



It was reported that earlier on Monday, July 24, 2023, Mrs. Dapaah was taken to her official residence in Cantonments, where a thorough search was conducted by OSP officials.



Subsequently, her Abelemkpe residence was also searched by agents of the Special Prosecutor.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Mrs. Dapaah's relatives will be questioned, suggesting the seriousness of the allegations against her.



She has also been served with the declaration of income and property forms as part of the process.



The arrest and search operations have garnered significant attention from the Ghanaian public, considering Mrs. Dapaah's previous role as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



YNA/OGB