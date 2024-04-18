Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash: State to parade 6 witnesses, trial begins May 3

The commencement date was fixed on Wednesday, April 17

The trial of the two former housemaids of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and five others who have been charged for stealing will begin trial on May 3, the High Court in Accra has directed.

The commencement date was fixed on Wednesday, April 17, following the successful conclusion of Case Management Conference (CMC).



During the CMC, State Prosecutors indicated to the court that, they would rely on six witnesses, including the former sanitation minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffuor to prove the case.



All defence lawyers of the seven accused persons have also confirmed receiving all disclosure documents and witness statements as filed by the prosecution.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that Daniel Osei Kuffuor, the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah will be the first to mount the witness box on May 3.



The High Court (Criminal Division), presided over by Justice Marie-Louis Simmons has also picked a series of dates for the case to be tried.



Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, together with Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary and Yahaya Sumaila have all denied the various charges pressed against them – ranging from conspiracy to steal, stealing, dishonestly receiving and money laundering.

Despite being granted bail, they have not been able to meet their respective bail conditions and are still in lawful custody.



Charges



On November 8, 2022, a charge sheet was filed at the High Court which proffered some 31 counts, eight more than the 14 that were on the amended charge sheet which was withdrawn on Wednesday, November 8, at the Circuit Court.



The 31 new counts comprised of five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving and 11 counts of money laundering.



Patience Botwe, 18, and seven others have been charged for allegedly stealing various sums of monies including $1 million, 300,000 euros and other properties.



They were since July 6, this year, put before the Circuit Court but that has been withdrawn and fresh charges preferred against them at the High court.