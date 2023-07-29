Cecilia Dapaah saga: We've killed people for less in this country - Gov't spokesperson fumes

Government spokesperson, Kofi Tonto

Government Spokesperson, Kofi Tonto has waded into discussions on the issue involving Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah in which her two house helps have stolen monies belonging to her from her house.

Cecilia Dapaah caused the arrest and prosecution of two of her house help who stole 1 million dollars, 300,000 euros and millions of cedis from her bedroom and shared it among themselves, their families and boyfriends.



However, Cecilia Dapaah received a backlash after the news broke out, resulting in her resignation and arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The Special Prosecutor is investigating her to establish whether or not the monies were corruptibly acquired.



As the matter is ongoing, there are some members of the New Patriotic Party and a section of the public who have built a strong defence for her with some claiming she is well-to-do, hence she having a million dollars sitting at home is not shocking.



Others also claim her family members gave her the monies to keep on their behalf.

Kofi Tonto, sharing his thoughts on the issue during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", says emphatically that if Ghanaians are asking about the source of Cecilia Dapaah's wealth, it is their right to do so.



He noted that Madam Cecilia Dapaah is a public servant, therefore if such huge amounts of money are found in her home, it surely raises eyebrows.



"Ghanaians are not wrong to demand or ask Cecilia Dapaah where she got the money from...Ghanaians have every right to question where Madam Cecilia Dapaah got the money from," he said, adding "We have killed people for less in this country".



