Cedi Foundation donates huge cash to support the children cancer unit at KATH

The Cedi Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in Ghana, has once again donated funds to the Children's Cancer Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The donation worth over eight thousand ($8000) US dollars was presented to the hospital including expensive medical supplies like infusion pumps, ECG monitors and several pediatric sphygmomanometers. As well as financial support for families with children undergoing cancer treatment.



This is the third time such a major donation from the Cedi Foundation to the children’s oncology department at KATH was made within the past few years. The Foundation also made a major donation to the Unit during the covid-19 pandemic.



The founder and the President of Cedi Foundation Mr. Lawrence Frimpong a native of Ghana, who currently resides in Houston Texas, received his bachelor of science degree at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the late 80s and emigrated to the United Sates where he furthered his education in clinical genetics with the primary expertise in oncological cytogenetics.



He is a well known figure in the Ghanaian community in Houston. Having served in various leadership positions within the Community. He leveraged that familiarity to raise awareness of the healthcare challenges facing his native country.



The Cedi Foundation, according to the president is committed to supporting healthcare challenges in general and the fight against childhood cancers in particular.

"We believe that every child deserves a chance to live a healthy and happy life," he said.



"We are proud to support the incredible work being done at the Children Cancer Unit, and we hope our donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children and their families."



The Children's Cancer Unit at t the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the only specialized cancer centre in Ghana for children. It provides treatment and care to children with cancer and blood disorders from across the country.



The Cedi Foundation’s donation is part of its ongoing efforts to support children's health and education in Ghana. Since its inception in 2018, the organization has provided medical care, educational support, and community development programs to thousands of children and families in need.



In accepting the donation on behalf of the unit, the Physician in charge of the Unit, Dr. Vivian Paintsil thanked the Cedi Foundation for their continuous support.

Acknowledging the gesture, she mentioned that the equipment was much needed as she praised the efforts of the Foundation “Oliver always ask for more”.



The Cedi Foundation however has called on other individuals and organizations to join in the fight against childhood cancer and support the work of the Children Cancer Unit.



"Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these children," Mr. Frimpong said. "We urge everyone to give what they can and help us in our mission to improve the health and well-being of children in Ghana."



Mr. Frimpong who was joined by his wife, Dr. Divine Opuni- Frimpong during the presentation, used the opportunity to profoundly thank all the donors and friends that believe in the mission and vision of the Foundation and continually support them yearly with their financial, material and moral support.