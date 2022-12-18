Cedi appreciation against US dollar will be short-lived - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has asked the government to minimize its joy over the appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar.

He said the current trend could be short-lived hence the government must be measured in its jubilation.



Haruna Iddrisu noted that inflation and the cost of living were still high hence the jubilation was needless.



“Your joy and celebration over the appreciation of the cedi may be short-lived so don’t over-celebrate. Information is still at 50 per cent. The cost of living is still high. The cost of goods and services is still high. You are not even able to determine public sector wages. The minimum wage is 14.8 cedis and a loaf of bread is Ghc25.



This can only happen under a non-performing party headed by President Nana Addo Danlwa Akufo-Adso.”



He asked the NDC as a party to work together and elect national executives who will party with the presidential candidate who will cruise the party to victory in 2024.

He challenged the youth and women’s wing to remain disciplined, treat each other with mutual respect and work with the elected executives to ensure victory for NDC in 2024.



He said Ghanaians expect nothing but a meaningful govenrmebace that respects their safety and security and a governance that shares the opportunities of our country.



He added that a government under former President John Dramani Mahama will not run a nepotistic government like President Akufo-Addo.



He made the remarks while addressing the over 9,000 delegates at the party’s ongoing 10th delegates conference.