Celebrate Easter modestly to avoid spike in coronavirus cases

The Christian Ecumenical Bodies in Ghana have advised the Christian community to celebrate Easter modestly to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases after the festivities.

A statement signed by Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Chairperson, Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and copied the Ghana News Agency said last year, the nation was unable to celebrate Easter with church activities because of the COVID 19 pandemic.



It said, however, by the Grace of God, the opportunity had been given to mark the occasion this year, and that, Christians should take full advantage of it to spread the love of God with strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.



The statement said Easter was a period of personal reflection on the love of God, which He exhibited through the passion, death, and resurrection of the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



“Our reflection on God's love towards humankind should lead us into genuine repentance and cause us to embrace the grace of God for our own salvation,”



The statement said many local churches had shown leadership in the way they handled themselves during church services by observing all protocols given by health workers, Government and the Church.



It said with that same spirit of cooperation, Churches should continue adhering to the safety guidelines throughout the Easter celebrations.

The statement said the ban on public gathering was still in force, as such, Easter conventions in public places, Palm Sunday processions and Easter Monday picnics must be avoided.



“These activities have the tendency to spread the virus but could be celebrated quietly in our chapel buildings while adhering to the protocols.”



“The two-hour duration for church services announced by the government is still in place and should be enforced. Continue to observe social distancing during the Easter festivities,” it said.



The statement said the Church should intensify education on the use of masks not only during service but before and after as well.



Also, it said, Preachers and choristers should be in their masks when ministering and sanitize microphones in between use.



“We encourage all members to avoid crowded places and to stay at home as much as possible, before, during and after the Easter festivities. We should also limit Easter-related travels and family reunions as much as we can. Explore the use of technology (virtual/online media) for your Easter activities. May this Easter cause us to exhibit the love of God, which is shared abroad in our hearts,” the statement said.