Celebrating mothers would never go out of date - First lady eulogizes mothers

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has wished all mothers across the country a Happy Mothers Day, while stating that because of the tireless efforts of mothers, it will never be out of date to celebrate them.

“I AM WHO I AM, BECAUSE OF MAMA ” is a common sentiment among Ghanaian children. And they are right: the stories that follow are stories of bold sacrifices and pain; of mysterious love and investments.



"I believe celebrating mothers would never go out of date. After all, there is constant need of their bountiful supply of prayers, even in one’s old age," she wrote in a post on her Facebook page.



The First Lady also described mothers angels, urging the rest of the world to continue to spoil them with the love that they deserve.



"A mother’s love , A Mother’s Prayer, A Mother’s Faith, A mother’s Counsel, A Mother’s Touch.

"As I reflect on these, one message is clear: We love them, because they first, loved us.



"Angels in the shape of mothers - May we continue to thank them, may we continue to love and adore them, may we be like them. Happy Mothers’ Day!"



