Celebration of Int Workers' Day should not be rhetoric - Duffuor to govt

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) seeking to become the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections, has called on the ruling government to live up to the theme of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

In his message to Ghanaian workers as the country joins the world to mark the day set aside to celebrate the efforts of all workers, Dr. Duffuor said that it is incumbent that the leaders in the country become examples of the locals for the global celebration.



Ghana’s theme for this year’s Workers’ Day is “Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility,” and the former Minister of Finance wants the leaders to show the way in this respect.



He further urged that the government not let the theme of this year’s celebration become a mere rhetoric.



“Worldwide, the efforts and contributions of workers to the growth of economies, is being appreciated and celebrated today.



“In Ghana, we are celebrating our Day under the theme: ‘Protecting incomes and pensions in the era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.’

“As apt as the theme is, there must be a genuine desire and commitment from the purse managers and policy makers to breathe life into the theme. ‘Responsible’ management of our economy is well reflected in the theme: it must not be just rhetoric,” he said.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also lamented the growing economic crisis in the country.



He added that Ghana has been better financially before and with the ‘right tools,’ it can be rebuilt.



“Indeed, the nation is bedevilled with crisis on many fronts and incomes and pensions are falling apart.



“A Better Ghana has been built before and can be built again with the right tools,” he added.

