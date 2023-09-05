'Celebrity Painter' Bright Hodzor wins 2023 40 Under 40 Award for Architecture and Interior Design

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kaprisky Creations GH, Bright Yaw Hodzor, popularly known as the "Celebrity Painter," has been awarded the 40 Under 40 Award for Architecture and Interior Design in Ghana.

For the past 15 years, with a specialty in interior and exterior paintings, Bright has built a sterling career for himself, accumulating high-earned clients such as the Jubilee House (Ghana’s presidential palace), the Ghana Library Authority, Cocobod, Action Chapel International, Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Madina, Top Kid International School at East Legon, Akosombo International School, Quality Insurance Company headquarters, Wilmar, Bosch Ghana, Trassaco and Manet Estate, among many others.



As the CEO of Kaprisky Creations GH, Bright Yaw Hodzor joins a tall list of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to receive the award including; Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, Alhaji Abdul Salamu Amadu, Bright Owusu-Amofah, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Anita Erskine, Tsonam Akpeloo, Abena Buachiwaa Brigidi and Victoria Naashika Quaye.



In an emotive statement following his victory, Bright expressed his profound gratitude for the recognition.



"I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It is a testament to the years of unwavering dedication and ceaseless hard work I have poured into my craft and business. This recognition serves as a powerful source of inspiration, driving me to elevate my efforts and reach even greater heights in the world of business.



"I am firmly committed to utilizing my platform to empower the next generation, guiding them to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys," he said.



Bright Yaw Hodzor's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and addressing unemployment issues in Ghana is further exemplified by his partnership with Kaprisky Creations GH, Avance Media Africa, and the Talent TAHUF Foundation.

Together, they have embarked on a commendable mission to train over 800 young aspirants in the artistry that Bright has mastered. These individuals are then afforded opportunities to contribute their artistic skills to public spaces, including schools, hospitals, and government offices.



This recent recognition adds to Bright's impressive portfolio of achievements, having previously received other prestigious awards such as the Africa Advancement Award Prize for Innovation, GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on Youth Empowerment, and the Media and Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards, where he was bestowed with the 2022 CEO of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year titles.



He also received the Award for Creativity & Innovation & Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2022 CENBA Africa Business Excellence Award, Most Talented Painting Mogul at the 2022 African Music and Business Award 2022 and was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Ashanti Legendary Awards 2022 and Showbiz Excellence Awards 2022. He was also ranked in Avance Media’s list of 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians for 2022.



The awards, organised by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was hosted on September 1, 2023, at the De Icon Event Center in Accra and seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the country’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.













