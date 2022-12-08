Censure motion: Minority confident Ofori-Atta will be removed from office

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The minority in Parliament is confident that its censure motion against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will succeed.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, his side is very assured of the motion succeeding when the house casts a secret ballot later on Thursday, December 8, 2022.



"I can assure you, some people [Members of Parliament] are on their way back; others are in the US. They are on their way back, and others are in their constituencies. Everybody is on their way back.



"I can assure you that we are keeping our cards close to our chest, and we believe that tomorrow, by the Grace of God, by the time we are done with the secret balloting, the Finance Minister will be out," he told Joynews.



The minority whip stated that the house has so far followed the legal processes on the motion and is hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon.



"Based on Article 82(4), that says that he must be heard, so he has been heard in the committee. So they would just come and tell us that, this is what he said, and the debate continues and then conclude the debate and then we vote.



"So that is going to happen tomorrow because that is what leadership has agreed to this morning at conclave: that tomorrow, after the vote and proceedings, that will be the major business, and then try and conclude the censure motion," he added.

Meanwhile, a member of the 8-member ad hoc committee that heard the censure motion has affirmed that the house will hold a vote on Thursday.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, said in another interview with Joynews that the speaker of parliament will most likely conduct the vote after the debate on the motion on Thursday.



"I can confirm that we now have the all-clear from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the leadership of the House that tomorrow (Thursday) the report will be presented and the debate will continue pursuant to Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution. It is also very likely that at the end of the debate, the Speaker will put the question, and we will have the vote on the censure motion," he said.



The minority in parliament grounded its censure motion against finance on various grounds, including mismanagement of the economy, conflict of interest, and misleading parliament.



