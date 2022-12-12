Censure motion: To say Ofori-Atta is innocent is a bit of stretching the fact - Arthur K

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kennedy has described as an "insult" to Jesus Christ, the Majority caucus' act of washing their hands off the censure motion like Pontius Pilate.

Members of Parliament from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed out of parliament to avoid taking part in a vote to censure Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu before leading his side to walk out, said: “The minority leader said that some of the issues that they have raised are right. What it means is that some of them are not right, some of them are untrue, some of them are falsehoods and you want us to vote with you. Mr Speaker, he didn’t point out which ones are true and which ones are false and you want us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr Speaker, like Pontius Pilate we wash our hands,” he said.

However, Arthur Kennedy speaking on Joy Newsfile programme, Saturday condemned the act of washing hands saying Pontius Pilate "was washing his hands off an innocent man Jesus" and to "say that the Finance Minister is innocent is a little bit of stretching the fact".



"They washed their hands like Pontius Pilate and in doing that they really insulted Jesus. You know Ken (Ofori-Atta) is a person of faith so I know he knows this; you shall know the truth and they shall set you free. Pontius Pilate was innocent, he hadn’t done anything so Pontius Pilate was washing his hands off an innocent man; Jesus was innocent and these people he believed were going to kill an innocent man. To say that the Finance Minister is innocent is a little bit of stretching the fact," he stated.