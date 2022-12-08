Censure motion: When the chips are down, NPP MPs chicken out – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has berated his colleague MPs from the majority side for staging a walkout before the secret ballot for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, started in the House.

In a tweet shared on December 8, the MP suggested that the New Patriotic Party MPs are cowards who have failed the nation when it mattered most.



He, however, commended National Democratic Congress MPs for the historic step they took.



“When the chips are down, NPP MPs chicken out. Exceedingly proud that NDC MPs chose to align with suffering Ghanaians not the disastrous & destructive Ken Ofori-Atta.



“No matter the outcome, history will eternally remember that Ken was the first Minister to face a censure vote,” the MP’s tweet read.



The MPs on the majority side staged a walkout during the debate on the report of the censure motion to remove Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Before walking out, the leader of the majority side, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that his group is washing its hands off the process to remove the finance minister because it did not follow due procedures.



He stated that the procedure should not be allowed to continue because the National Democratic Congress MPs have not been able to prove the crimes, they are accusing the Ofori-Atta of.



“The minority leader said that some of the issues that they have raised are right. What it means is that some of them are not right, some of them are untrue, some of them are falsehoods and you what us to vote with you.



“Mr Speaker, he didn’t point out which ones are true and which ones are false and you what us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr Speaker, like Pontius Pilate we wash our hands,” he said.



IB/DA