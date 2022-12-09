Censure motion failure shows NDC will lose 2024 elections - Owusu-Bempah

Deputy Communications Director Ernest Owusu-Bempah

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the failure of the vote of censure motion against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is a precursor of the NDC’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

According to Ernest Owusu-Bempah, the opposition NDC (National Democratic Congress) is engaging in all formers of propaganda to win the favour of Ghanaians before the 2024 election but it will not work, 3news.com has reported.



He added that Ghana’s economy is rebounding due to the hard work of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and Ghanaians will, for an unprecedented 3rd term, retain the NPP in power.



“The defeat of the censure motion in Parliament by the Minority is a signal of the defeat in 2024 by the NDC,” he said.



“This is a sign written on the wall, telling the entire nation. Right now, the Cedi is doing well against the Dollar, petrol prices are coming down at the pump, economic conditions are moving on despite all the global hardships and everything going on. It means that the Akufo-Addo government is working.



“We are a listening government; we believe in the people of Ghana who gave us the mandate and we are going to work. Come 2024, Insha Allah, we will break the 8,” he is quoted to have said at a press conference in Accra on Friday, December 9, 2022.

The vote of censure motion filed by the members of the minority side in Parliament against the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, failed.



The motion failed as the votes in favour of it were less than the two-thirds of the House (183 votes) needed for it to be passed.



Only 136 National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament who were present in the House voted in favour of the motion as their colleague MPs from the majority caucus staged a walkout before voting started.



