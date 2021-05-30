Census: Don’t leave any Ghanaian behind – AEE DCE advises enumerators

Rev. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh, DCE, Ajumako Enyan Essiam District

Source: kasapafmonline

The District Chief Executive for Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hon. Rev. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh has advised all enumerators who will partake in the upcoming Population and Housing Census not to fail to count any Ghanaian.

He says the enumerators should do their possible best to go to all nooks and cranny and count everybody as is expected of them.



Speaking at the Launch of the 2021 Population and Housing Census at Ajumako, Rev. Emmanuel Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh emphasized that it is very important for everybody to allow themselves to be counted in order for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District to get an accurate number of people living in the District.

He advised all the enumerators to ensure they visit every area they’ve been posted to and count everybody irrespective of their physical appearance.



The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Population and Housing Officer Ussif Uskaha on his part said all the necessary measures and the needed technology have been put in place to ensure a smooth exercise.