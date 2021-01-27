Census Management Team solicits MOFA’s support

The visit is part of the GSS’s preparations towards the 2021 P&H Census

The Ashanti Regional Census Management Team of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has visited the regional secretariat of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in Kumasi to solicit support towards the upcoming census.

The visit is part of the GSS’s preparations towards the successful conduct of the 2021 Population and Housing Census scheduled later this year, to strengthen its collaboration with other state institutions.



Mr Kobina Abaka Ansah, Ashanti Regional Director of GSS, who led the team, said the visit was to deliberate with the management of MOFA in the region as to the extent which they could support the census in financial and logistical terms.



He said the GSS would need vehicles and other means of transportation such as motorbikes to assist field officers, especially in remote and unmotorable areas.

He said the Ashanti Region had 43 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and would therefore need the support of other institutions to conduct a very successful census.



Mr Amo Korang, Acting Regional Director of MOFA, assured the team that his outfit would be able to assist GSS with transportation.



He, however, requested that some MOFA officers be considered for recruitment as census field officers since most of them are familiar with the terrains in the various districts.