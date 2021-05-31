Census is for development, fear not - MP to residents

Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim, Frederick Adom Obeng

The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim, Frederick Adom Obeng, has admonished Ghanaians to participate fully in the Housing and Population Census.

He said the census is not something citizens have to be afraid of, but it would help the government collect data and know the nation's population and bring development to localities and improve livelihoods.



"The census is good, it is important and will help to ensure that there is an electricity extension, water projects, hospitals, clinics, schools and other projects,” he added.



He opined that data collected from the 2021 activity would be used to share national resources equally across the country and save lives and livelihoods.

The data collection is to start with the listing of structures from June 13, 2021.



Persons in transit and those staying in places such as hospitals, hotels, guest-houses will all be counted on census night.